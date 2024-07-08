Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

2024 is not 1968 − and the Democratic convention in Chicago will play out very differently than in the days of Walter Cronkite

By Heather Hendershot, Cardiss Collins Professor of Communication Studies and Journalism, Northwestern University
The 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago was a nightmare of protest, violent policing and chaos. How will Chicago handle the political and media event that is this year’s Democratic convention?The Conversation


© The Conversation
