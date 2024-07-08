Power-hungry AI is driving a surge in tech giant carbon emissions. Nobody knows what to do about it
By Gordon Noble, Research Director, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Fiona Berry, Research Principal, Institute for Sustainable Futures, University of Technology Sydney
Since the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, the world has seen an incredible surge in investment, development and use of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. According to one estimate, the amount of computational power used for AI is doubling roughly every 100 days.
The social and economic impacts of this boom have provoked reactions around the world. European regulators recently pushed…
- Monday, July 8, 2024