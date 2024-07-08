Tolerance.ca
The latest crocodile attack is tragic – but the Northern Territory doesn’t have a croc problem

By Brandon Michael Sideleau, PhD student studying human-saltwater crocodile conflict, Charles Darwin University
Fatal crocodile attacks are extraordinarily rare in Australia – and there is no evidence to suggest their numbers are too high.The Conversation


