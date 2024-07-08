What is mitochondrial donation? And how might it help people have a healthy baby one day?
By Karin Hammarberg, Senior Research Fellow, Global and Women's Health, School of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Catherine Mills, Professor of Bioethics, Monash University
Mary Herbert, Professor, Anatomy & Developmental Biology, Monash University
Molly Johnston, Research fellow, Monash Bioethics Centre, Monash University
Mitochondrial disease is an inherited condition with a poor prognosis. But a technique using a donated egg can stop this fault passing on to babies.
