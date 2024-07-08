Tolerance.ca
Where do side stitches come from?

By Clément Naveilhan, Doctorant en Sciences du Mouvement Humain, Université Côte d’Azur
François Dernoncourt, Doctorant en Sciences du Mouvement Humain, Université Côte d’Azur
Imagine you’re running with your friends in a park. You’re in good shape, smiling and feeling strong. But suddenly you feel a sharp pain in your right side, just below the ribs. You find it hard to breathe, you slow down, you stop. You’ve just got hit by a side stitch.

This phenomenon is common among swimmers and runners, particularly those under 20. But what exactly is it and how can it be avoided?

It hurts, but why?


Although very common, until recently side stitches hadn’t been…The Conversation


