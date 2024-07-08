Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French election: far-right government blocked as Le Pen’s alliance pushed into third place, says exit poll

By David Lees, Reader in French Studies, University of Warwick
And so it did not come to pass. For all the expectation – and yes, fear among some in France and around the world – the far-right appears to have failed in its bid to gain a majority in the French National Assembly (the lower house of France’s parliament).

Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) and its allies came top in the first round of voting in France’s hastily called legislative election. But in the second round, the party simply could not break through the so-called “republican front”, the practice…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
