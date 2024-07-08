Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: ‘Reckless’ shipments of jet fuel continue as air strikes multiply

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has documented new shipments of aviation fuel to Myanmar despite global calls to deprive the country’s military of the resources it needs to carry out unlawful air strikes. In January 2024, Amnesty International exposed the Myanmar military’s new evasive tactics for importing aviation fuel throughout 2023, following sanctions imposed on parts of its […] The post Myanmar: ‘Reckless’ shipments of jet fuel continue as air strikes multiply  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ten LGBTQ couples ‘Pride to Wed’ despite same-sex marriage not being recognised in Hong Kong
~ What is mitochondrial donation? And how might it help people have a healthy baby one day?
~ Looking back at the Olympic venues since 1896 – are they still in use?
~ Sydney Theatre Company’s Dracula: a virtuosic performance, sexy staging, and a queer rewriting
~ AI search tools and chatbots may make NZ news less visible and reliable – new study
~ In Nepal, when yaks go, so does culture
~ Where do side stitches come from?
~ French election: far-right government blocked as Le Pen’s alliance pushed into third place, says exit poll
~ French say ‘non’ to Le Pen’s National Rally - but a messy coalition government looks likely
~ Without a massive grid upgrade, the Coalition’s nuclear plan faces a high-voltage hurdle
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter