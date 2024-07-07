Does going to a selective school make you more likely to go to uni, get a job and be satisfied in life?
By Melissa Tham, Research fellow, Victoria University
Andrew Wade, Principal Research Fellow, Victoria University
Shuyan Huo, Senior Research Fellow, Victoria University
In the first research of its kind in Australia, our new study tracked almost 3,000 young people from age 15 to 25 to see if there are longer-term benefits to attending a selective school.
