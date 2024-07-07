Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous people can get cheap or free medicines. But we show access depends on your postcode

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Kerry Hall, Senior Lecturer, Office of Deputy Vice Chancellor, Indigenous, Diversity and Inclusion, Griffith University
Mike Stephens, Research Affiliate, Melbourne Institute’s Health Analytics, Leadership, and Economics (HALE) Hub, The University of Melbourne
When we mapped where Indigenous Australians are using a program to access free or discounted medicines, we found huge variation around the country. Here’s why that’s a problem.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
