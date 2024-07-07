Indigenous people can get cheap or free medicines. But we show access depends on your postcode
By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Kerry Hall, Senior Lecturer, Office of Deputy Vice Chancellor, Indigenous, Diversity and Inclusion, Griffith University
Mike Stephens, Research Affiliate, Melbourne Institute’s Health Analytics, Leadership, and Economics (HALE) Hub, The University of Melbourne
When we mapped where Indigenous Australians are using a program to access free or discounted medicines, we found huge variation around the country. Here’s why that’s a problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 7, 2024