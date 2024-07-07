Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The treatment of environmental activists at Olympic Games contradicts IOC’s Olympism ideals

By Adam Ali, Assistant Professor, School of Kinesiology, Western University
jay johnson, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology and Recreation Management, University of Manitoba
MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Despite the IOC’s optimistic rhetoric, environmental exploitation by host nations, and the suppression of opposition to such exploitation, have remained a troubling feature of the Olympic Games.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
