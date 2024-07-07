Sudan is now confronting its most severe food security crisis on record
By Rob Vos, Unit Director, Markets, Trade, and Institutions, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
Khalid Siddig, Senior Research Fellow and Program Leader for the Sudan Strategy Support Program, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
After 14 months of escalating internal conflict, Sudan is now confronting its most severe food security crisis on record. The latest situation report, released on 27 June, reveals a grim picture: more than half the population of 47.2 million is facing acute food insecurity. This signifies severe lack of food, high malnutrition and starvation leading to death.
There is also a high risk of famine…
