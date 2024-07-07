Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia’s sodomy laws have been overturned – what that means for LGBTIQ+ rights in the country

By John Nakuta, Lecturer in Human Rights Law, University of Namibia
In Namibia it’s a criminal offence for men to have sex with men – but the high court has overturned this as unconstitutional. The state will no doubt appeal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
