Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What Labour’s election means for women: the good and the bad

By Rainbow Murray, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
It’s a good day for women’s representation in politics. The proportion of women MPs has reached a record high of 40.6%. Women are expected to hold a number of prominent positions in the new government, including the UK’s first female chancellor. Labour also has a stronger track record of women-friendly policies than the other parties. However, the picture is not entirely rosy.

The newly elected parliament includes 264 women. This figure surpasses the threshold of 40% for the first time – and is a big…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
