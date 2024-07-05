PFAS “forever chemicals” can be absorbed through human skin, says research
By Oddný Ragnarsdóttir, PhD Candidate, Environmental Chemistry, University of Birmingham
Mohammed Abdallah, Associate Professor in Persistent Organic Pollutants, University of Birmingham
Stuart Harrad, Professor of Environmental Chemistry, University of Birmingham
A new study sheds light on how important exposure to PFAS chemicals via the skin might be and indicates which chemical structures might be most easily absorbed.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 5, 2024