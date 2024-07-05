Tolerance.ca
Keir Starmer: three warnings from history for Labour’s seventh British prime minister

By Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
When teaching British political history, I usually stress two points. First, the British Conservative Party have been among the most successful office-seeking parties in electoral history. Second, British Labour struggles mightily to obtain power. Both throw into relief the earth-shattering nature of this landslide win for Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

Labour has wielded power for only 33 of its 124 years on this earth. The party has usually found the experience hair-raising. It is certain to do so again: its huge majority is not matched by a massive vote share, and depended on a Conservative…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
