Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to resolve friendship tension like Lorde and Charli XCX

By Jessica Robles, Lecturer in Social Psychology, Loughborough University
Do these lyrics resonate with you? “I don’t know if you like me / Sometimes I think you might hate me / Sometimes I think I might hate you.”

They are from the opening verse of Girl, So Confusing – a song from Charli XCX’s album Brat (released on June 7) which reflects on insecurity, fame and the pressures of womanhood. A remix of the song – Girl, So Confusing Version With Lorde – was released two weeks later, confirming suggestions on social media that the original was about Charli’s friendship and long-rumoured rivalry with the Kiwi singer.

The remix adds a verse…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Britain’s new prime minister has a chance to reset ties with the White House – but a range of thorny issues and the US election make it more tricky
~ Labour landslide at UK election; Biden drops in US polls after debate
~ View from The Hill: Labor will only harm itself by a silly attempt to discredit Payman
~ New MPs: after learning the ropes, they might shake up the House of Commons
~ Euro 2024: England’s squad shows the true value of football teams in the lower leagues
~ PFAS “forever chemicals” can be absorbed through human skin, says research
~ Keir Starmer: three warnings from history for Labour’s seventh British prime minister
~ Which European leaders does prime minister Keir Starmer need to call and what will his relationship be like with each?
~ Nigeria: Regulator must help protect human rights by ensuring no conflict of interest in assessing Shell’s proposed sale
~ Keir Starmer: what we know about Britain’s new prime minister and how he will lead
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter