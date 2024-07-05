Tolerance.ca
UK election: Tory downfall is democracy rectifying its mistakes

By Stephen Barber, Professor of Global Affairs, University of East London
Democracies are no better than other forms of government at avoiding catastrophic mistakes. But they are much more effective at rectifying them. While the 2024 British general election might have seemed a long time coming, as the country meandered from one failure to the next, the utter scale of defeat for the Conservatives is testament to the ability of a democratic system to reject, reverse and renew.

It also places a singular challenge on the desk of the new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
