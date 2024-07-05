Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has a thumping election win – what does it mean for the UK and the rest of the world?

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
With exit polls predicting a landslide win, new PM Keir Stamer’s dull but steady approach seems to have paid off, and the disastrous Conservative rule comes to an end.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
