Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From banning junk food ads to a sugar tax: with diabetes on the rise, we can’t afford to ignore the evidence any longer

By Gary Sacks, Professor of Public Health Policy, Deakin University
There are renewed calls this week for the Australian government to implement a range of measures aimed at improving our diets. These include restrictions on junk food advertising, improvements to food labelling, and a levy on sugary drinks.

This time the recommendations come from a parliamentary inquiry into diabetes in Australia. Its final report, tabled in parliament on Wednesday, was prepared by a parliamentary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After devastating the Caribbean, Hurricane Beryl has been downgraded, but can continue to bring ruin
~ Grieving and unheard, the British public has voted for change – in weariness more than in hope
~ A struggling people languishing across barren lands? No, evidence shows life in ancient Saudi Arabia was complex and thriving
~ Information notice on the processing of personal data by the ICRC's resource mobilization division
~ Paris principles and Paris commitments to protect children
~ Internal conflicts or other situations of violence – what is the difference for victims?
~ Occupation and international humanitarian law: Questions and answers
~ How is the term "armed conflict" defined in international humanitarian law?
~ NZ’s commercial rocket industry is taking off, but national space law needs a boost
~ How to ensure higher-density housing developments still have enough space for residents’ recreation needs
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter