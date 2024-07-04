Election night live 2024: what the experts say
By Laura Hood, Senior Politics Editor, Assistant Editor, The Conversation (UK edition)
Grace Allen, Education and Young People Editor
Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
The exit poll is predicting a Labour landslide victory of 410 seats in parliament, with the Conservatives reduced to just 131, and Reform potentially winning as many as 13.
Here you’ll find expert reaction to the exit poll and the official results as they come in. We’ll be updating this page throughout election night so bookmark it and return for the latest reactions, or follow along on X (formerly Twitter) or our new WhatsApp channel.
