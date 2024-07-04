Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Why is Amazon building a ‘top secret’ $2 billion cloud for Australia’s military intelligence?

By David Tuffley, Senior Lecturer in Applied Ethics & CyberSecurity, Griffith University
You may only know Amazon as an online retailer – but it’s also become the world’s single biggest player in providing cloud computing services.The Conversation


