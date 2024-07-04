Why Canada must act urgently to give undocumented migrants legal status
By Delphine Nakache, Law Professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Idil Atak, Professor, Lincoln Alexander School of Law, Toronto Metropolitan University
Jason Foster, Professor, Human Resources and Labour Relations, Athabasca University
Luin Goldring, Professor of Sociology, York University, Canada
The federal government needs to recognize and address the structural problems of the current migration system that lead to migrants living and working in Canada without authorized immigration status.
