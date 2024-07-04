Why electric beats hydrogen in the race to decarbonise freight vehicles in Australia
By Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Dorsa Alipour, PhD Candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
Hadi Ghaderi, Associate Professor in Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Swinburne University of Technology
Modelling shows a shift to electric trucks is the better, faster option for cutting transport emissions under most plausible scenarios in Australia’s energy transition.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 4, 2024