Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild swimming can expose you to many bacteria and viruses – here’s how to keep yourself safe

By Georgios Efthimiou, Lecturer in Microbiology, University of Hull
Wild swimming is becoming an increasingly popular pastime in the UK – especially in the summer when temperatures soar. With the recent news that 27 new wild swimming spots have been designated bathing waters in England, many more may be thinking of giving this hobby a try.

But with Environment Agency reports revealing nearly…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
