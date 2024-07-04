Tolerance.ca
With its latest Moon mission success, China’s space programme has the US in its sights

By Simonetta Di Pippo, Director of the Space Economy Evolution Lab, Bocconi University
June 25 2024 marked a new “first” in the history of spaceflight. China’s robotic Chang’e 6 spacecraft delivered samples of rock back to Earth from a huge feature on the Moon called the south pole–Aitken basin. After touching down on the Moon’s “far side”, on the southern rim of the Apollo crater, Chang’e 6 came back with around 1.9kg of rock and soil, according to the China National Space Administration…The Conversation


