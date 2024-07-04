Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s migration policy: lots of laws but no coherence and poor implementation

By Victor Amadi, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cape Town
Nigeria’s migration policies are extensive on paper. Designed to address both emigration and immigration, they reflect the country’s role as a migration hub in west Africa.

They aim to balance the benefits of migration with the need for security and orderly management of migratory flows in and out of Nigeria. But the policies are often poorly implemented.

The implementation of migration policies in Nigeria has faced longstanding challenges. These include resource constraints, institutional weaknesses, lack of coordination…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Wild swimming can expose you to many bacteria and viruses – here’s how to keep yourself safe
~ Japan’s looming imperial crisis – why it’s time to open the succession to female heirs
~ Britain desperately needs more family homes – a tax cut might help encourage older people to downsize
~ With its latest Moon mission success, China’s space programme has the US in its sights
~ How Breton folktales from France connect to traditional Irish folklore
~ Euro 2024 in a super election year: how the Olympic Stadium is putting Germany’s past front and centre
~ Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
~ Women football players in Africa have overcome enormous barriers – new book tells the story
~ Qatar Risks Backsliding on Critical Labor Reforms
~ Meaningful Follow-Up Needed as China’s UN Rights Review Concludes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter