I’ve been listening to seagrass meadows to understand how their underwater soundscapes reflect biodiversity

By Isabel Key, PhD Candidate, Marine Ecology, The University of Edinburgh
Recording soundscapes in seagrass is useful because it allows researchers to detect creatures that can’t be seen, because they’re camouflaged, hiding or nocturnal.The Conversation


