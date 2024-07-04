Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Italy: Abuse of migration-related detention in punitive conditions deprives people of liberty and dignity

By Amnesty International
In Italy, migrants and people seeking asylum are being unlawfully deprived of their liberty in detention centres that fall below international standards, Amnesty International said today in its new public statement, “Liberty and Dignity: Amnesty International’s observations on the administrative detention of migrant and asylum-seeking people in Italy.’ “Detention should be exceptional and a measure […] The post Italy: Abuse of migration-related detention in punitive conditions deprives people of liberty and dignity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
