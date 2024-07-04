Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Damaging Security Law Revisions Adopted

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2020 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Nairobi) – South Sudan’s National Legislative Assembly on July 3, 2024, amended the law governing the National Security Service (NSS), in ways that will further undermine human rights and entrench the agency’s longstanding abuses, Human Rights Watch said today.Parliament passed amendments to the 2015 National Security Service Act after a four-hour debate by a vote of 274-114 that will allow the agency to continue arresting or detaining people without a warrant. Human Rights Watch and other rights organizations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
