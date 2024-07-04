New Aussie play Hits reclaims the rush of first concerts and band culture for young women
By Catherine Campbell, Lecturer, Performing Arts, UniSA Creative, University of South Australia
It is always wonderful to see a new Australian play, and to see one by a female playwright with a majority female cast and creative team is a thrill. Hits, by multi-talented director/writer/co-producer Rebecca Meston, turns up the volume on home-grown theatre and transforms the black box Space Theatre into a band venue of the ’80s and ’90s.
Seated at cabaret tables, the audience becomes part of a live music concert: loud music blares, mosh-pit actors enter from the audience, and we meet Rhiannon (Ren Williams, with wonderful depth and energy), a young high school kid clutching an LP…
- Thursday, July 4, 2024