Italy: Abuse of migration-related detention in punitive conditions deprives people of liberty and dignity

By Amnesty International
In Italy, migrants and people seeking asylum are being unlawfully deprived of their liberty in detention centres that fall below international standards, Amnesty International said today in its new public statement, “Liberty and Dignity: Amnesty International’s observations on the administrative detention of migrant and asylum-seeking people in Italy.’ “Detention should be exceptional and a measure […] The post Italy: Abuse of migration-related detention in punitive conditions deprives people of liberty and dignity appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
