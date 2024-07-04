Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Delusion, Once Again, of a ‘Safe Zone’ in Syria

By Human Rights Watch
Syrian refugee trucks and cars prepare to leave Lebanon back to Syria, May 14, 2024. © 2024 Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images Here we go again. Since shortly after the beginning of Syria's civil war, countries faced with the prospect of hosting Syrian refugees have touted the idea of "safe areas" within Syria to which refugees could be returned, despite the fact that such zones historically have frequently been unsafe, even treacherous. Turkey has tried to carve out such an area, which is demonstrably among the most dangerous places…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
