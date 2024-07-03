Found in a cave in Indonesia, we can now show the world’s oldest figurative art is 51,200 years old
By Adhi Oktaviana, PhD Candidate in Archaeology, Griffith University
Adam Brumm, Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Maxime Aubert, Professor of Archaeological Science, Griffith University
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Professor in Geochronology and Geochemistry, Southern Cross University
Figurative art presents lifelike representations of subjects. Using a new laser technique, we’ve dated figurative rock art painted 51,200 years ago.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 3rd 2024