Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How sport and poetry make the perfect match

By Joe Towns, Senior Lecturer in Sport Broadcasting, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Centre Court, Wimbledon, 2008. The men’s final. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, two titans of tennis at their zenith, are locked in an enthralling battle. But rain disrupts play, forcing a pause that hangs heavy with anticipation for the millions glued to their TV screens at home.

Then, the BBC cuts to a pre-recorded clip – Federer and Nadal, side-by-side, reciting Rudyard Kipling’s classic poem, If (1895). It was a masterstroke,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
