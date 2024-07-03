Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Not the Sun wot won it: what Murdoch’s half-hearted, last-minute endorsements mean for Labour

By John Jewell, Director of Undergraduate Studies, School of Journalism, Media and Cultural Studies, Cardiff University
Leaving it as late as editorially possible, the Sun has endorsed Labour. With an election day front page saying it’s “time for a change”, the Murdoch-owned tabloid says the Conservatives “have become a divided rabble, more interested in fighting themselves than running the country”.

Mere weeks ago, the former Sun editor Kelvin Mackenzie told the Independent that it would be “absolutely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
