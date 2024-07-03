Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Words such as racist slurs can literally hurt – here’s the science

By Glenn Hadikin, Senior Lecturer of English Language and Linguistics, University of Portsmouth
Rishi Sunak, the British prime minister, recently spoke of feeling hurt and angry at racist comments made about him during the UK election campaign. Anyone who’s experienced racist or other discriminatory language is likely to know what this is like.

But is it more than just an emotional feeling? Research suggests that although words are abstract they really can cause a reaction similar to physical hurt. In fact, pain is intimately linked to language.

A 2022 study from the Netherlands described…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
