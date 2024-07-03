Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Path to Justice for Afghans

By Human Rights Watch
A United Nations meeting in Doha last weekend between Taliban officials and representatives from 22 countries faced widespread criticism as an attempt by governments to normalize relations with the Taliban. Rights activists expressed concern that these types of meetings could undermine the possibility of holding the Taliban accountable for serious human rights violations, including against women and girls. Click to expand Image Former Defense Minister of Afghanistan, Asadullah Khalid. © US Department of State file photo Alleged crimes by former Afghan government officials and United…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
