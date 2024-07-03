Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How (apparently) identical animals can have different genomes – new research

By Cristian Cañestro, Profesor e investigador en genética, Universitat de Barcelona
Logically speaking, you would think that animals who appeared to be the same – even if they were found in different parts of the world – would belong to the same species, and that they would share the same genome. However, our recent study has found that this is not always the case.

The discovery came thanks to a small zooplankton of the species Oikopleura dioica, which we have used as a model to understand the evolutionary origin of the genetic family to which humans belong – known…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
