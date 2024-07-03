Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Ted O'Brien on reaching for the nuclear button

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O'Brien, who has spearheaded the Coalition's Nuclear Energy plans joins us today to talk about the plan and Australia's energy market.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanese suggests Fatima Payman likely to quit Labor Party imminently
~ How two identical animals can have completely different genomes – new research
~ As Jamaica braces for a direct hit, relief efforts have begun for islands shattered by Hurricane Beryl
~ Photos of Australian kids have been found in a massive AI training data set. What can we do?
~ Heading to Bali or somewhere tropical these holidays? Here’s what you need to know about dengue fever
~ Deadly crowd crush at Indian religious gathering shows how dangerous leaving an event can be
~ Vietnam: EU Should Better Address Intensifying Repression
~ UAE: Diplomatic Silence on Unfair Mass Trial
~ Ethiopia: Army Attacks Health Care in Amhara Conflict
~ Cultural heritage is often overlooked when assessing refugee claims. Here’s why this is a mistake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter