Cultural heritage is often overlooked when assessing refugee claims. Here’s why this is a mistake
By Sherine Al Shallah, Doctoral Researcher, Refugee Cultural Heritage and Connected Rights Protection | Affiliate, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law | Associate, Australian Human Rights Institute, UNSW Sydney
When it comes to protection for refugees on the basis of cultural heritage loss, there are very few pathways available.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024