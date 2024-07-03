Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vietnam: EU Should Better Address Intensifying Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Council President Charles Michel (L), Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (C), and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the EU-ASEAN commemorative summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, December 14, 2022. © 2022 Zheng Huansong/Xinhua via Getty Images (Brussels) – The European Union should reconsider its bilateral human rights dialogue with Vietnam and adopt more effective measures to address the Vietnamese government’s intensifying repression, Human Rights Watch said today, based on its submission to the EU. The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Jamaica braces for a direct hit, relief efforts have begun for islands shattered by Hurricane Beryl
~ Photos of Australian kids have been found in a massive AI training data set. What can we do?
~ Heading to Bali or somewhere tropical these holidays? Here’s what you need to know about dengue fever
~ Deadly crowd crush at Indian religious gathering shows how dangerous leaving an event can be
~ UAE: Diplomatic Silence on Unfair Mass Trial
~ Ethiopia: Army Attacks Health Care in Amhara Conflict
~ Cultural heritage is often overlooked when assessing refugee claims. Here’s why this is a mistake
~ Is an electric bike right for you? Here’s what to consider before you buy
~ Australia is pushing big tech to ‘protect kids from porn’. What can they actually do?
~ Netflix’s A Family Affair tries to reject old stories of sexual women being ‘bad mothers’. Too bad it’s a terrible film
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter