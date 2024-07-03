Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Army Attacks Health Care in Amhara Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An interior view of a hospital in the Amhara region, Ethiopia, December 14, 2021. © 2021 Minasse Wondimu Hailu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Ethiopian security forces have committed widespread attacks amounting to war crimes against medical professionals, patients, and health facilities in the Amhara region.Civilians are bearing the brunt of fighting between the Ethiopian military and Amhara militia known as Fano, which began in August 2023.Ethiopia’s international partners should call for accountability and an end to attacks on healthcare and should resume increased…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Jamaica braces for a direct hit, relief efforts have begun for islands shattered by Hurricane Beryl
~ Photos of Australian kids have been found in a massive AI training data set. What can we do?
~ Heading to Bali or somewhere tropical these holidays? Here’s what you need to know about dengue fever
~ Deadly crowd crush at Indian religious gathering shows how dangerous leaving an event can be
~ Vietnam: EU Should Better Address Intensifying Repression
~ UAE: Diplomatic Silence on Unfair Mass Trial
~ Cultural heritage is often overlooked when assessing refugee claims. Here’s why this is a mistake
~ Is an electric bike right for you? Here’s what to consider before you buy
~ Australia is pushing big tech to ‘protect kids from porn’. What can they actually do?
~ Netflix’s A Family Affair tries to reject old stories of sexual women being ‘bad mothers’. Too bad it’s a terrible film
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter