Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Smear Campaign against Labor Group

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Garment workers at a factory in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, December 17, 2021. © 2021 Wu Changwei/Xinhua via Getty Images (Bangkok) – Cambodian government-aligned unions are harassing and threatening legal action against the labor rights organization Center for Alliance of Labor and Human Rights (CENTRAL) and its leadership following the group’s report on freedom of association violations in Cambodia, Human Rights Watch said today. The report was released with partners from Better Factories Cambodia (BFC), part of the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Better…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
