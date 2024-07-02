Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I pretty much already know what Australia’s like’: what Aussie teenagers told us about not watching local TV

By Phoebe Macrossan, Lecturer in Screen Media, University of the Sunshine Coast
Anna Potter, Professor in Digital Media and Cutural Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Australian teenagers have grown up with abundant choices in digital screen entertainment including social media, gaming and streaming video.

However, the viewing habits of Australian teens are often overlooked in research. The most recent report from the Australian Communications and Media Authority into the digital lives of “younger Australians” does not include teens, with the lowest demographic aged 18–24.

The lack of teen audience studies in Australia…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
