‘I pretty much already know what Australia’s like’: what Aussie teenagers told us about not watching local TV
By Phoebe Macrossan, Lecturer in Screen Media, University of the Sunshine Coast
Anna Potter, Professor in Digital Media and Cutural Studies, Queensland University of Technology
Australian teenagers have grown up with abundant choices in digital screen entertainment including social media, gaming and streaming video.
However, the viewing habits of Australian teens are often overlooked in research. The most recent report from the Australian Communications and Media Authority into the digital lives of “younger Australians” does not include teens, with the lowest demographic aged 18–24.
The lack of teen audience studies in Australia…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024