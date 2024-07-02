Mental health services are overloaded. We should pay them a bonus to improve your care
By Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Jonas Fooken, Associate Professor, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Australia’s mental health-care system is struggling to cope with the demand. But more money won’t necessarily mean everyone gets the care they need.
As we outline in research out this week, we need to incentivise health providers to improve outcomes rather than paying them to do more…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024