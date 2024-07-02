Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mental health services are overloaded. We should pay them a bonus to improve your care

By Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Jonas Fooken, Associate Professor, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Australia’s mental health-care system is struggling to cope with the demand. But more money won’t necessarily mean everyone gets the care they need.

As we outline in research out this week, we need to incentivise health providers to improve outcomes rather than paying them to do more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why news about Kenya is trending in Africa
~ The Road to the Country: novelist Chigozie Obioma on Nigeria’s brutal civil war, love and redemption
~ Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s gift to Donald Trump, he may be barred from Canada as a convicted felon
~ Banning social media for under-16s won’t help – teaching digital media literacy will
~ Young Canadians prefer in-person and hybrid work, according to a new report
~ Heart health is dependent on knowledge: Global study reveals what information cardiac patients need to thrive
~ ‘I pretty much already know what Australia’s like’: what Aussie teenagers told us about not watching local TV
~ Should we ditch big exam halls? Our research shows how high ceilings are associated with a lower score
~ Rising risks of climate disasters mean some communities will need to move – we need a national conversation about relocation now
~ Western Sydney’s childcare ‘desert’ locks women out of the workforce. Universal childcare could be a game-changer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter