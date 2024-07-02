Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: Step Toward Accountability

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People stand by a Muslim store that was looted by anti-balaka fighters in Guen, Central African Republic, April 15, 2014. © 2014 Jerome Delay/AP Photo (Bangui) – The Special Criminal Court (SCC) in the Central African Republic has announced that on June 16, 2024, it arrested a former anti-balaka leader, Edmond Beïna, for crimes committed in 2014, Human Rights Watch said today. The arrest is a step toward assuring justice for victims of serious crimes in the country.The court confirmed the arrest on June 21. The court charged Beïna with crimes against humanity…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
