Human Rights Observatory

Colorado is home to the longest-running gay rodeo in the world

By Rebecca Scofield, Associate Professor of History, University of Idaho
Elyssa Ford, Associate Professor of History, Northwest Missouri State University
The Colorado Gay Rodeo Association has held a gay rodeo every year since 1983, making it the longest-running event of its kind in history.

Their flagship event, the Rocky Mountain Regional Rodeo in Denver, is part of a circuit of rodeos that, at times, has stretched across the United States and into Canada.

Despite the cultural pushback these rodeos have faced, the legacy of the Denver rodeo continues as it celebrates its 41st…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
