Benefits assessments can re-traumatise veterans. We spoke to more than 100 to find out how the process could be improved

By David Young, Research Fellow, Sustainable Housing and Urban Studies Unit, University of Salford
Lisa Scullion, Professor of Social Policy, University of Salford
Anyone who has been through a benefits assessment and then waited to hear the decision will know the stress it can cause. The process has been found to create a lack of trust and impact negatively on some claimants.

The government previously proposed simplifying and streamlining the assessment system. After our…The Conversation


