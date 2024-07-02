Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya: Security services must respect fundamental rights during nationwide protests

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International Kenya calls on the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to uphold their constitutional obligations to protect and facilitate peaceful protestors during the #OccupyEverywhere protests scheduled for today across the country. “Amnesty International reminds the law enforcement and military officials of the 28 June 2024 High Court ruling in […] The post Kenya: Security services must respect fundamental rights during nationwide protests appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Reduction of Somali health budget after 2023 debt relief a betrayal
~ US Should Expand Refugee Definition
~ Just 15 centimetres of water can float a car – but we are failing to educate drivers about the dangers of floodwaters
~ If Meta bans news in Australia, what will happen? Canada’s experience is telling
~ Will digital currencies become the norm as the world moves towards a cashless society?
~ New study shows mysterious solar particle blasts can devastate the ozone layer, bathing Earth in radiation for years
~ Inside Lebanon’s Military Court: No place for civilians
~ First an autism diagnosis then a clinician’s office – how the evidence supports a different approach for families
~ Cambodia: Conviction of youth activists a further blow to Cambodia’s environmental movement
~ South Sudan’s Authorities Show Their Aversion to Criticism Yet Again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter