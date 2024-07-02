Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Reduction of Somali health budget after 2023 debt relief a betrayal

By Amnesty International
By David Ngira Somalia’s healthcare sector is ailing. This is despite the country receiving USD 4.5 Billion debt relief from IMF and the World Bank  last year which moved the country’s debt to GDP ratio from 64% to 6%. The relief followed protracted negotiations under the Highly indebted Poor Countries Initiative. The country’s investment in […] The post Reduction of Somali health budget after 2023 debt relief a betrayal appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya: Security services must respect fundamental rights during nationwide protests
~ US Should Expand Refugee Definition
~ Just 15 centimetres of water can float a car – but we are failing to educate drivers about the dangers of floodwaters
~ If Meta bans news in Australia, what will happen? Canada’s experience is telling
~ Will digital currencies become the norm as the world moves towards a cashless society?
~ New study shows mysterious solar particle blasts can devastate the ozone layer, bathing Earth in radiation for years
~ Inside Lebanon’s Military Court: No place for civilians
~ First an autism diagnosis then a clinician’s office – how the evidence supports a different approach for families
~ Cambodia: Conviction of youth activists a further blow to Cambodia’s environmental movement
~ South Sudan’s Authorities Show Their Aversion to Criticism Yet Again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter